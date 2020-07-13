Deborah Jean Ortlieb, 58, of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Deborah Jean Ortlieb, 58, passed away Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown.
In keeping with Deborah’s wishes, there will be no services held. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; three children, Alysa, Aleea and Tanner Ortlieb, all of Lowville; three grandchildren, Lennon Ortlieb, Honnevaeh Manor and Bryce Boshart; two siblings, Richard (Carla) Adams of Martinsburg, and Louann (Gary) Zwatski of Inlet and Florida; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Gerald Adams Jr. who passed away in 2006.
Deborah was born on September 20, 1961 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Gerald Nathan Adams Sr. and Beatrice Ione Mashaw Adams. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1979. On July 1, 1988, she married Charles Ortlieb at Glenfield United Methodist Church. She raised her family and was a loving mother and devoted wife. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino and looking at the leaves in the fall. Most of all she enjoyed laughing and being there for her friends & family.
Please consider making a donation to help with the Deborah Ortlieb’s final expenses. Charles, Alysa, Aleea, and Tanner could use any help towards these final expenses, and they thank you in advance. Donations may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com by clicking on the donate tab at Deborah’s obituary or may be mailed to Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.
