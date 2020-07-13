Deborah Jean Ortlieb, 58, of Martinsburg

Deborah was born on September 20, 1961 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Gerald Nathan Adams Sr. and Beatrice Ione Mashaw Adams. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1979. On July 1, 1988, she married Charles Ortlieb at Glenfield United Methodist Church. She raised her family and was a loving mother and devoted wife. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino and looking at the leaves in the fall. Most of all she enjoyed laughing and being there for her friends & family.