Ethel Shirley “Chris” Bears, 86, of Carthage

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 20, 1933, the daughter of Dr. Don Bears and Helen MaGee Bears Harris. She attended college in Brockport for Physical Education and went on to do graduate work at St. Lawrence University as well as Potsdam State. She worked in Old Forge, NY for two years. She then moved to Carthage and taught Physical Education for the Carthage Central School from 1958 to 1995, retiring after 37 years. During that time she also coached swimming, softball, basketball, volleyball, field hockey, archery and bowling.