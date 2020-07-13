Governor outlines formulas for opening - and closing - schools

NEW YORK (WWNY) - The state has a formula for determining if its 700 school districts can reopen this fall.
And there’s a formula for closing them down if the coronavirus starts to get out of hand again.
At a briefing Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the first formula will be calculated the first week of August and a decision about reopening will be made then.
The second formula will determine if schools will be closed again.
Cuomo said the state’s education department is releasing guidelines to the districts Monday that will be the basis for their reopening plans.
He said the guidelines include rules for, distance learning, wearing masks, distancing, classroom density, cleaning, transportation, health screening, extracurricular activities, and before- and after-school care,
As for the formulas, the governor says schools can reopen in a region in phase four if the infection rate is 5 percent or below using a 14-day average.
Schools will close if the region’s infection rate goes higher than 9 percent using a seven-day average.
The infection rate statewide has been hovering around 1 percent over the past few weeks with the north country’s generally less than half that.
