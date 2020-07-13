Harold Roy Spellan, Jr., 58, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harold Roy Spellan, Jr., 58, of 35280 Jackson II Road, died Thursday evening, July 9, 2020 at his home.
Harold was born on April 17, 1962 in Tuxedo, NY, the son of the late Harold R. and Ruth M. (Felix) Spellan. He attended schools in Carthage. He had a long career as a carpenter, working for several construction companies in California and Virginia and several in the north country.
He is survived by his four sisters: Anna Spellan of Tunica, MS, Elaine A. Palladino of Carthage, Connie Fulton of Clayville, Tina Dunn of Chittenango and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, William Spellan and a sister, Carol Carroll.
A small gathering for family and friends will be held at the home of Elaine Palladino, 35309 Jackson II Road, Carthage on Saturday, July 18th, beginning at 2:00pm. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
