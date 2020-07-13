7 new coronavirus cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties on Monday.
In Jefferson County, there were 4 new cases, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began to 115.
One person is hospitalized. A total of 103 people have recovered from the virus.
There are 10 people in mandatory isolation, 123 in precautionary quarantine, and 31 in mandatory quarantine.
Overall, the county has tested 9,136 people for the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County reported 3 new cases Monday, meaning the total number of confirmed positive cases to date is now 229.
Eight cases are active.
One person is hospitalized.
Officials said 217 people have been released from isolation.
Since the pandemic began, 21,463 people have been tested for the virus in the county.
