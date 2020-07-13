Norma J. LaRock, 87, of Calcium

She is survived by her son, Clarke W. (Jan) Oatman, 2 step-children, Bonnie LaRock, Michelle (Joseph) DeYear, 2 grandchildren, Robert G. Oatman, Renee (Neal) Kenworthy, 4 step-grandchildren, Courtney Tortora, Brittany Donner, Cameron Harrigan, Nicole Harrigan, several great-grandchildren, 5 nephews and 1 niece. Norma is also survived by her friend, neighbor and home health aide, Mary Berlund.