Officials doubtful weekend fire was an accident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Authorities say they don’t think a fire in Watertown over the weekend was accidental.
The multi-family home at 371-375 East Flower Avenue was condemned following a fire Saturday that extensively damaged one apartment, caused smoke and water damage to another, and caused minor damage to two others.
Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue says Watertown police and fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.
No one was injured in the blaze.
