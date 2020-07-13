Pamala J. Hughes, 67, of Massena

Pam is survived by her loving companion of 41 years, Tom Denny; her daughter, Jennifer Hughes of Massena; her step-daughter, Amanda Denny of Massena; her daughter-in-law, Kristen Hughes of Chester, Virginia; her beloved grandchildren, Kristian Fino, Emma Stickney, and Allison, Natalie, and Ian Hughes; her sisters, Bonnie LaRose of Massena and Deborah Page and her companion, Lin Nightingale of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.