Pamala J. Hughes, 67, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pamala J. Hughes, 67, a longtime resident of Wilson Ave, peacefully passed away Saturday afternoon, July 11, 2020 in the comfort of her home with the love of her family at her side.
Pam was born on April 7, 1953 in Massena, the daughter of the late Frederick and Betty (Shaw) Mousaw and was a 1971 graduate of Massena High School. Pam was a devoted mother and companion who cherished the special times with her family and her “Gatherings of the Goddesses.”
She had a great love for shopping and enjoyed doing arts and crafts – especially her diamond paintings. Pam also enjoyed her flower gardens, baking and cooking, and her beloved dogs.
Pam is survived by her loving companion of 41 years, Tom Denny; her daughter, Jennifer Hughes of Massena; her step-daughter, Amanda Denny of Massena; her daughter-in-law, Kristen Hughes of Chester, Virginia; her beloved grandchildren, Kristian Fino, Emma Stickney, and Allison, Natalie, and Ian Hughes; her sisters, Bonnie LaRose of Massena and Deborah Page and her companion, Lin Nightingale of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, William Hughes on May 24, 2019.
At her request, there will be no calling hours. “Pam’s Party” celebrating her life will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, Massena Humane Society, or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
