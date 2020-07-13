Saint Lawrence County Arts Council Online Exhibit

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
From Saint Lawrence County Arts Council
Our 2020 Member Show opens on Saturday, July 18th with a virtual unveiling event at 1 PM. The artwork from the show will be posted on our website until August 31st, so don’t worry if you can’t make it for the opening! We are thrilled to showcase a variety of media. The virtual unveiling meetup, via Zoom, will offer you the opportunity to meet artist members and hear about their work.
Your support helps SLC Arts create and fund other programs for our community. Consider donating today to further support our mission to bring the arts to the North Country.
