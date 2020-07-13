Sandra Lee LaShomb, 78, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Sandra Lee LaShomb, age 78 of Potsdam, NY passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY.
Graveside services for Sandy will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery on July 25th at 11 am with Rev. Alfred Fish celebrant. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service.
Sandy is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Mark) Paige of Norfolk; sons Dale Paul LaShomb of Potsdam and Troy Michael (Sarah) LaShomb. a grandson Paul Joseph LaShomb, her special friend Robert Stark and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Paul Lashomb, brothers Walter and Dale Collins and a sister Mary Boyea.
Sandra Lee LaShomb was born on May 20, 1942 in Potsdam, NY to the late Walter Collins and Genevieve Pelow. She attended Potsdam Central Schools. On July 25, 1959 she was married to Paul LaShomb at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. O’Keefe. Sandy worked at the Oval Wood Dish, Neisner’s and Cowen’s Country Store.
Sandy was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
