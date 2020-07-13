Sandra Lee LaShomb, 78, of Potsdam

Sandra Lee LaShomb was born on May 20, 1942 in Potsdam, NY to the late Walter Collins and Genevieve Pelow. She attended Potsdam Central Schools. On July 25, 1959 she was married to Paul LaShomb at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. O’Keefe. Sandy worked at the Oval Wood Dish, Neisner’s and Cowen’s Country Store.