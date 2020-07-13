Spotty showers & cooler to start the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s not going to be as hot as it was last week, but it will still be fairly muggy.
Heavy downpours in some places overnight led to a flood warning for central Jefferson County and northwestern Lewis County until 6:45 a.m.
It’ll be mostly cloudy Monday with rain on and off all day. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
There’s a small chance of rain Tuesday with partly sunny skies much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 80s on Wednesday.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday and a 30 percent chance on Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
