State cracks down on mask rules

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state is telling businesses they must enforce mask wearing rules, or face fines.
It’s already a rule that you must wear a mask in public places, but until now, businesses have had broad discretion in how - or if - the rule is enforced.
Late Monday afternoon, Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray shared regulations from the state Department of Health which require businesses and building owners to “deny entry and/or remove any person who fails to comply with face-covering requirements.”
The regulation establishes a $1,000 maximum fine for individuals “per violation per day” and adds that a “willful violation” of the regulation can result in a fine of up to $10,000.
Gray called the regulation “another game changer.”
It comes after increasing scrutiny on businesses in northern New York - and in particular, Walmart - for allowing people into their stores without masks.
