State guidance on reopening schools expected Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York education officials are set to begin outlining what needs to be done to reopen schools.
The state Education Department is scheduled to present a framework for reopening guidance Monday to the Board of Regents, with the full guidance to come later.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that districts will need to submit their reopening plans based on the guidance by the end of the month.
He said a final decision over whether schools will open will be made the first week of August.
With coronavirus cases on the rise in much of the country, districts elsewhere have announced plans for distance learning or a blend of remote and in-person classes.
