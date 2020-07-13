The Syracuse University Art Museum Online

The Syracuse University Art Museum (formally Syracuse University Art Galleries) is the campus art museum of Syracuse University. It strives to be a place of rigorous interdisciplinary research, creative thinking, and mindfulness, as well as an inclusive space that serves as a forum for a broad range of discussions that bring people together, uniting the wider community with students, faculty, and staff. The museum presents up to 20 exhibitions annually, scores of public programs, an active schedule of class visits, and welcomes scholars from across the country to study its collection, all of which are free of charge. It also has a New York City venue, the Palitz Gallery at the Syracuse University Lubin House, where up to 6 exhibitions a year are presented to the public. The museum’s permanent collection of 45,000 artworks from 3500 BCE to present day includes important holdings from many areas of the world. Over the past 35 years, the museum has shared much of its art collection with peer institutions across the country through its robust traveling exhibitions program and active outgoing loan program to contribute to new research in the humanities.