Travelers that don’t comply with state quarantine could be fined $2,000

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is putting teeth in its policy of requiring anyone traveling from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.
“We know there have been instances of non-compliance,” he said at a briefing Monday. “Non-compliance can lead to outbreaks. We’re seeing it in Rensselaer County now where people came up from Georgia.”
A Department of Health order will mandate that air travelers from those states must fill out a form before they leave the airport telling officials where they’ll be for those two weeks.
The governor said airlines will hand out forms before passengers disembark and the form will be available on the web.
“You must give officials at the airport your form as to where you came from and where you’re going before you leave the airport,” he said.
“If you leave the airport without providing the information, you will receive a summons immediately with a $2,000 fine,” Cuomo said, and the person could be court ordered to comply with the quarantine.
The new rule will be enforced at all airports in the state, he said.
