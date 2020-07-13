Woman dies after she was pinned against wood pile by UTV

ST. REGIS FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Regis Falls-area woman is dead after she was pinned between a utility vehicle and a wood pile.
State police say 73 year old Belna-Jo Woods was in a woodshed on State Route 458 in the town of Waverly Friday when a UTV operated by 24 year Alexander Lafountain of Moira backed into the shed and pinned her against a wood pile.
She was treated at the scene by members of the St. Regis Falls Fire and Rescue Department, taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and later flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday afternoon.
An autopsy performed Saturday determined her death was caused by blunt impact and was ruled accidental.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.