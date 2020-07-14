3 arrested on meth making charges in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Police arrested 3 people on meth making charges last week.
On July 7, police were called to 424 Caroline Street, Apartment #1, where they said they found materials commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine.
Police arrested 2 men who live there, 35 year old Tyler Finley and 38 year old Derrick Bush.
They were both charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Bush was also arrested on a New York State Parole warrant.
Both were arraigned at Ogdensburg City Court.
Bush was ordered held no bail. Finley was released on his own recognizance.
On the same day, police were called to 1111 Congress Street to find a parolee and found meth making items.
Officers arrested a resident, 41 year old Trina Petrie. She was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and was released on her own recognizance.
