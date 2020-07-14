Charles G. Hunnewell, 80, of Canton

Charles was born December 21, 1939, in Embden, Maine, the son of the late Guy E. Sr. and Alice B. (Atwood) Hunnewell. Charles attended schools in Maine, graduating from Anson Academy in North Anson. He continued his education at the University of Maine, Orono, where he achieved his B.S. in Agricultural Engineering, in 1961. After college, he entered the US Army, serving with the Army Signal Corps in Missile Maintenance as they secured the New York City Harbor. Following his honorable discharge in 1964, he returned to the University of Maine, where he received his M.S. in Agricultural Business and Economics in 1967. In college, Charles was an active member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. After graduation, he moved to New Jersey where he met his future wife, Lila Green. They married on April 6, 1968, in the Community Church in New York City.