Fire destroys Lewis County barn

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No animals were killed as fire destroyed a barn near Constableville Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from several departments were called to 2967 West Road in the town of West Turin shortly before 6 a.m.
They were greeted by flames and thick black smoke.
Volunteers were unable to save the barn as the flames had already destroyed it prior to their arrival.
Firefighters from Constableville, Turin, Lyons Falls, Port Leyden and Boonville responded to the scene and were able to knock down the blaze within an hour.
Investigators are now working to pinpoint the cause of the blaze. There were no injuries.
The Constableville Volunteer Fire Company thanked Constableville Petroleum for donating breakfast pizzas to feed the volunteers, many of whom then went to work for the day.
