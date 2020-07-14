Health officials: patrons of Potsdam business may have been exposed to COVID-19

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - People who visited a Potsdam business may have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, patrons who were at ½ Ton’s Bar and Grill on Market Street on July 11 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. have a potential risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
If you believe you were there at that time and date, you’re asked to call the health department at 315-386-2325.
Officials ask that you monitor your temperature twice a day for 14 days.
If you develop symptoms – a fever greater than 100.4, cough and/or shortness of breath, you’re advised to call your healthcare provider for further guidance and tell them that you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Testing is available through local hospital systems.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.