Jefferson County Democratic elections commissioner retiring soon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After 2 decades of elections, the Jefferson County Democratic elections commissioner is retiring.
Babbette Hall started with the Board of Elections in the early 1990s and became an elections commissioner in 1997.
During her career, she has worked through 5 presidential elections and plenty more local and general races.
Hall says she has enjoyed her time working for the county, but she'll enjoy her time this year not working another stressful presidential race.
"I actually said back, I would say probably the begining of 2016, that this is my last presidential election. I'm not doing another one. So, yeah, I kind of held to that. It's time," she said.
Hall’s last official day at the Board of Elections is July 30 and Deputy Commissioner Michelle LaFave will take the seat.
