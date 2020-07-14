Jefferson County sees biggest one-day jump in COVID cases since pandemic began

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That’s the highest single-day number since the pandemic began.
This brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to date to 123.
One person is hospitalized. A total of 104 people have recovered from the virus.
There are 18 people in mandatory isolation, 134 in precautionary quarantine, and 37 in mandatory quarantine.
Overall, the county has tested 9,111 people for the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.