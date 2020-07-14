Kristin Glaude, 38, formerly of Massena

She found love in knitting and crocheting. She excelled in that and became very generous by gifting her projects and teaching others. She loved to be around people and had a smile that no one could forget. When she was in the room, there was laughter everywhere. Kristin loved watching the Golden Girls and The Andy Griffith Show. She was an avid Montreal Canadiens fan. Kristin will be remembered for her smile, laugh, and warm heart.