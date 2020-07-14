Kristin Glaude, 38, formerly of Massena

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kristin Glaude, age 38, formerly of Massena, passed away July 8, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. In accordance with the current health restrictions, attendance-controlled calling hours will be held at
The Phillips Memorial Home being Saturday July 18, 2020 from 11:30 A.M. until the time of services at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Scott Belina officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to please observe social distancing and are required to wear face coverings. Interment will be held immediately following the funeral at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Kristin was born on February 8, 1982 in Massena the daughter of Roland “Rollie” and Ann (Catanzarite) Glaude. She attended Massena Central High School and graduated in 2000. Kristin earned an Associate’s Degree from SUNY Canton in Business Administration.
She found love in knitting and crocheting. She excelled in that and became very generous by gifting her projects and teaching others. She loved to be around people and had a smile that no one could forget. When she was in the room, there was laughter everywhere. Kristin loved watching the Golden Girls and The Andy Griffith Show. She was an avid Montreal Canadiens fan. Kristin will be remembered for her smile, laugh, and warm heart.
Kristin is survived by her parents, Rollie and Ann Glaude, of Kissimmee, FL, a sister Jennifer and husband Peter Cameron of New Hartford, NY, niece Olivia, brother Tim and Amber Glaude, of Buffalo, NY nephew Jake and nieces Emily and Allison; Uncles and Aunts, Lise and Don Stearns, of Lakeland, FL; Tom and Donna Catanzarite of Englewood, FL; Nancy and Dan Ward of Goodyear, AZ; Cindy and Mike Drozd of Tucson, AR; Christine and Mike Kassian of Massena, along with many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund, 188 Main St. Massena, NY 13662.
Family and friends are welcome to share memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
