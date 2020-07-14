The Moodys Are Coming Back

“With THE MOODYS, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way FOX can – bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show – and a family – everyone at the network fell in love with,” said Thorn. “Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we’re looking forward to The Moodys’ future adventures.”