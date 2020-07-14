More states added to New York’s quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four states have been added to New York’s quarantine list and one was removed.
In a statement Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the newly-added states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
Delaware was removed.
The quarantine applies to anyone arriving from a state with a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
People coming from states on the list have to quarantine for 14 days. On Monday, the governor announced people found violating the quarantine could be fined $2,000.
Here’s the complete list: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.
The quarantine was mandated as infections in other states began to spike and after New York brought its coronavirus crisis under control and began to reopen.
The state had 912 new cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 403,175. New cases were in 51 of the state’s 62 counties.
Of the 60,000 people tested Monday, 1.5 percent of them were positive. The north country’s rate was .5 percent.
