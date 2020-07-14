Partly sunny with highs in the 70s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday was off to a refreshing start.
Temperatures were mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s with humidity relatively low.
The day will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There’s a small chance of popup showers in the afternoon.
We’ll have clear skies and lows in the 50s and 60s overnight.
It will be sunny and in the low 80s on Wednesday.
Humidity starts to build as we head into the weekend and next week.
Thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
It will be sunny and 85 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 88.
There’s a chance of rain on Monday. It will be partly sunny and in the mid-80s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.