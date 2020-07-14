Sports highlights: city golf tourney & junior college seasons

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After a busy weekend of play at the Watertown Golf Club, the championship flight of the Watertown Men’s City Golf Tournament is down to the final 16 golfers.
Those matches need to be finished by Wednesday.
Times for six of the eight second-round matches have been set.
Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., defending champion and seven-time winner John Bufalini will face Justin Maxwell.
A busy Wednesday is scheduled.
At 8:45 a.m., it’s Dave Marconi vs. Rob Peluso. At 9 a.m. Wednesday, perennial contender Joe Tufo faces Brandon Mothersell.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, 14-time city champion Bob Hughes takes on Andrew Marks. At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Chris Deneshia faces Sam Millich.
At 1:15 p.m. Mike Burgess will take on Dylan Kernahan.
The other two second-round matches are Rick Kalgie vs. Jordan Reardon and T.J. Penn vs. Shawn Thomas.
JCC sports seasons
Some important news came out Monday that affects the fall sports season at Jefferson Community College and other junior colleges.
The NJCAA held an emergency board meeting to vote on a proposal that would shift the seasons of fall and winter sports due to COVID-19. The proposal passed.
Men’s and women’s basketball will now start with practices on January 11 with the season starting January 29. The regular season would end March 27 and championships would begin April 19.
Volleyball would begin with practices also on January 11.
The only sport that could be run in the fall at JCC is cross country.
JCC athletic director Jeff Wiley says the college will have to decide what sports can be run after the first of the year with the number of staff they have.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.