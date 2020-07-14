Virginia “Jennie” L. Youngs, 78, formerly of Hammond

CALDWELL, I.D. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Virginia “Jennie” L. Youngs, age 78 of Caldwell, ID and formerly of Hammond, will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (July 18, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow at the Fineview Cemetery in Hammond.
Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 12:00-2:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Youngs passed away on July 10, 2020 surrounded by her family in Idaho.
Surviving are her children Jack Youngs & his wife Susan Barnett of Caldwell, ID and Karen Freeman & her husband Randy of Spring Valley, CA; a sister Lois Tamarri of Hammonton, NJ; grandchildren Travis Youngs, Jennifer Youngs, Bryon Freeman, Kellie Barnes, Robyn Freeman and Ginney Zambrano; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Donald on February 13, 2006, and two brothers Ralph & Jimmie Grose.
Virginia was born on September 13, 1941 in Ury, WV, a daughter of the late Jack & Hattie (Graham) Grose. She graduated from Mark Twain High School and later married Donald A. Youngs on June 22, 1962 in Brier Hill, NY.
Virginia was a homemaker most of her life, and later became employed at the Hammond Central School Cafeteria after raising her children. She was a member of The America Legion Auxiliary Unit 113 in Meridian, ID, and enjoyed family outings, traveling and socializing with others.
Memorial contributions can be made to The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Idaho, 905 W. Warren Street, Boise, ID 83706-3825. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
