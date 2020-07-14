Worker at Cape Vincent business tests negative for COVID-19

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - They didn’t have to close, but did. The owners of a Jefferson County restaurant and bar say they take the dangers of COVID-19 very seriously.
The Snug Harbor Bar and Restaurant in Cape Vincent temporarily closed Sunday.
The owners found out that one of their workers, who didn't have contact with customers, was exposed to a person that tested positive for coronavirus at their second job at a motel in the county.
The owners say they right away contacted county officials and were told unless a Snug Harbor employee tests positive for COVID-19, they did not have to close the eatery. However, out of an abundance of caution, the owners decided to shut down temporarily, telling their customers over social media what had happened.
Since then, the owners confirm that all employees have been tested and the particular employee who was exposed has tested negative for COVID-19.
"It was difficult answering all of the customers' questions because it's scary. It's scary as a human, it's scary as a business owner, so that's why we really made this decision to shut down even though they said we didn't have to because I feel just such a great level of responsibility and I'm sure these other businesses do too and it was just the right thing to do," said co-owner Erin Albro.
The owners say there is an incubation period for the employee to test positive, so Snug Habor will stay closed for at least another week and all employees will be retested.
