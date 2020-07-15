Anne (Gabor) Patterson, 100, Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anne (Gabor) Patterson, 100, a longtime resident of 23 Roosevelt Street, peacefully passed away Monday morning, July 13, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Anne was born April 17, 1920 at home in Sissonville, New York, the daughter of the late Charles and Ana (Zerbac) Gabor. As a young child, her family moved to Massena, where she went to St. Mary’s High School.
Anne was a homemaker who was a devoted mother, grandmother, and wife. She also worked for a time at Kinney Drugs, Serabian’s, and for many years at the Seaway Gift Shop. Anne was also a very dedicated, life member of the Women of the Moose, as well as a member of the Rebekah’s, Order of the Eastern Star Cretona Chapter, Grandmother’s Club, and the Massena Senior Citizens. She was also a longtime communicant of St. John’s Episcopal Church and enjoyed baking, decorating, having her family home for the holidays, and visits to the casino.
Anne is survived by her six children, Nora Ellen McGregor of Massena; Gerald T. and Carol Patterson of Rochester, Carolyn McGrath of Massena; Barbara Wilson of Florida; Eugene and Elizabeth Patterson of Georgia; and Charles G. Patterson of Schenectady; 14 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gerald M. Patterson on December 9, 1977; her daughter, Joyce Way; her grandson, Adam Cross; a son-in-law, Harold McGrath; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Patterson; her siblings, John, George, Charles, and Anna Gabor, Irene Fayette, and Mary Defayette.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial of her cremated remains will be held at a later time in Pine Grove Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. John’s Episcopal Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
