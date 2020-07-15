Anne (Gabor) Patterson, 100, Massena

Anne was a homemaker who was a devoted mother, grandmother, and wife. She also worked for a time at Kinney Drugs, Serabian’s, and for many years at the Seaway Gift Shop. Anne was also a very dedicated, life member of the Women of the Moose, as well as a member of the Rebekah’s, Order of the Eastern Star Cretona Chapter, Grandmother’s Club, and the Massena Senior Citizens. She was also a longtime communicant of St. John’s Episcopal Church and enjoyed baking, decorating, having her family home for the holidays, and visits to the casino.