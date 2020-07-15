Bad news, not-so-bad news in Jefferson County sales tax numbers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s share of sales tax for the second quarter of this year took a big hit compared with 2019′s second quarter, but a strong first quarter helps lessen the loss.
From April 1 to June 30, the county took in $1.1 million less in sales tax than the same period last year because of the economic shutdown due to the coronavirus.
But sales tax for the first three months of this year was about $850,000 more than 2019′s first quarter, so year to date, 2020 is about $330,000 behind 2019.
That’s a loss of just under 2 percent for the first six months of the year.
