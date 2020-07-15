Beverly J. Gratton, 88, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beverly J. Gratton, age 88 of Haskell Street, passed away at her home under the care of Hospice and primary caregiver Margaret Snyder. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Those planning to attend are asked to please observe social distancing and are required to wear face coverings. In accordance with the current health restrictions, attendance-controlled calling hours will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until the time services. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday July 18, 2020 at the Church of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.