Border to remain closed at least another month

OTTAWA, ONT. (WWNY) - The U.S. - Canadian border is expected to remain closed until August 21.
The ban on nonessential travel has been in place since March.
It was set to expire next week.
It's now been extended another month.
Two Canadian government sources say in the coming weeks there will be extended restrictions that include stepped-up enforcement and surveillance.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to formally announce the decision later this week.
