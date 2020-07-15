CBS Releases Wednesday Night Schedule Without Survivor

CBS today announced a revised Wednesday lineup for its fall 2020-2021 schedule. The multiple Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE hosted by Phil Keoghan will slide from 9:00 PM to open the night at 8:00 PM, followed by the fourth-season return of military drama SEAL TEAM, starring David Boreanaz, which moves up an hour to 9:00 PM. At 10:00 PM, the fourth season of S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore, joins the fall schedule after originally being planned for later in the season. Producers for SURVIVOR, the Network’s perennial Wednesday 8:00 PM series, are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved.