Clayton businesses temporarily close after uptick in COVID-19 cases in community

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County is connected to Picton Island near Clayton. That’s according to county Legislature Chairman Scott Gray.
On Tuesday, the county reported 8 new cases of COVID-19, which is the biggest one-day jump in cases since the pandemic began.
The news prompted some businesses in the Clayton community to temporarily close out of an abundance of caution.
A joint statement was issued Wednesday by the village, town and Clayton Chamber of Commerce:
"Over the past few days, there has been a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Clayton community. Local businesses are being proactive and taking necessary precautions by performing extra sanitizing, temporarily closing, or reducing services. We urge you to continue adhering to the mask mandate, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands! At the advice of Clayton's Health Officer, if you have questions or concerns, please contact Jefferson County Public Health at (315) 786-3720."
At least 3 businesses announced on Facebook that they're temporarily closed.
O’Brien’s Restaurant posted the following on its page:
"Due to the alarming rise of Covid cases in the local community we are temporarily closed for today. We feel it is best for our patrons and our employees that we thoroughly sanitize and clean the entire building. We are doing this simply as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety for everyone who enters the building.
"We will be open tomorrow at 11am and are encouraging to go orders which can be done curbside for anyone uncomfortable. We will use today to make sure anyone who is entering for in house service has the safest environment possible.
"Anyone without a mask has been and will continue to be denied entry. We also are requiring anyone entering to use the hand sanitizer that has been available at every entry way and bathroom. Please, if you have any concern that you have been around someone who has tested positive or are feeling sick, under the weather, even allergies please stay home for the safety of our patrons and employees.
"Thank you everyone for your understanding and cooperation during this trying time and we apologize for any inconvenience today."
Restaurant owner Buffy Golden told 7 News the decision to temporarily close was made out of an abundance of caution to put customers and employees first. She said the business will be thoroughly cleaned.
Watertown Savings Bank also temporarily closed the lobby at its Clayton office.
According to Terri Erdner, WSB's executive vice president of branch administration, said the bank made the decision Tuesday after hearing reports about COVID-19 cases in the Clayton community.
Customers can still use the branch's drive-thru window or online and mobile services.
The Wood Boat Brewery also announced on Facebook:
"Due to the rise of Covid cases in our area we are temporarily closed. The health and well being of our customers and our staff are most important to us. We are doing everything we can to ensure everyone stays healthy so we will remain closed until we are certain it is safe to reopen. During this time the restaurant will undergo a deep clean and thorough sanitation."
