JCC takes most classes online for fall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is taking most of its courses online for the fall semester.
College officials say online classes will be a combination of teleconferencing on a set schedule and coursework that can be accessed online and done in a student’s own time.
Some classes, such as labs for science, nursing, and culinary arts, will be face to face or a combination of in-person and remote learning.
“In response to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we feel it’s in everyone’s best interest to move to a primarily remote learning format for fall semester,” president Dr. Ty Stone said in a release. “Our first priority is for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff.”
For those who have to go on campus, officials say precautions will be taken and social distancing will be practiced. All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
College officials say they will help students who have difficulty with remote learning.
