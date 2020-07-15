Larry J. Rourke, 71, of Akwesasne

Larry was an ironworker with Local 440 for many years. He worked for a brief time as a pit boss at TVI. He and his wife, Tassie, also owned and operated TLC Country Kitchen from 2009 to 2014. He was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits and Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post #1479. Larry was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Cedarview Golf Course, as well as many other courses throughout the North Country. His love for baseball continued into his later years as a member of the American Legion Chiefs with the North Valley Baseball League, which won the 1982 championship and also with the American Legion Old Timers Softball Team. He also enjoyed bowling, watching wrestling, doing crossword puzzles, and cherished his beloved dog, Toby. Larry always had a quick wit and would continuously teasing his grandchildren.