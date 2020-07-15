Lewis County court employee marks 50 years on the job

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lowville woman is celebrating 50 years of service at the Lewis County Court House.
For Sally Szijarto, that’s her tenure at the county surrogate’s court.
Szijarto grew up and still lives on Trinity Avenue connected to State Street where the courthouse has been her commute for the last 50 years.
She went to work there right after graduating in 1970 from Lowville Academy. Szijarto says she loves the community connections she has made of the last half century.
"I still think it's, you know, the people that you meet - the attorneys and the judges and the court staff. I still enjoy being around the work," she said.
Members of the court house staff and her family and friends helped Szijarto celebrate Wednesday.
"I am very impressed with my sister, Sally. Fifty years on a job is unheard of at the same place. She always goes out of her way to help all of the folks who come in here for wills and estates or whatever and they always ask for Sally," said John Szijarto and Nancy Szijarto, Sally's brother and sister.
Sally worked alongside Judge Charles Merrell for 10 years in the surrogate's court.
"In Lewis County, families know families and we've known and grown up together and it's always been a joy. So the best thing I can say to Sally is thank you," said Merrell.
Don't think Szijardo is thinking about retiring anytime soon. She calls her job and workplace unique.
“It’s one of kind if you would. Thank you,” she said.
