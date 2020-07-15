Lewis County reports new COVID case, hospitalization

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County reported another case of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, and said the person with the virus is “currently hospitalized.”
In a statement, Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite said the total number of cases in the county is now 42 since the pandemic began. The new case was identified Tuesday.
Counting the new case, there are four active cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County.
75 people are quarantined.
2,827 people have been tested, about 11 percent of the county’s population.
As always, Public Health “encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing, washing your hand and use of a cloth face covering in public areas where social distancing is not possible.”
