WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Maritza Bracero, 60, Watertown, mom to Janelle and sister to Rosalind Lopez, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
There will be no grave side service, but calling hours on Friday, July 17th from 2:00 until 4:00 pm. A celebration of her life and dedication of ashes to follow at a later date. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Mitz, to all who knew and loved her was born January 16, 1960, in The Bronx, NY, oldest daughter and second of five children to Manual Gonzalez and Aida Vazquez. She grew up, lived and played in The Bronx, making many friends along the way. Known as somewhat of a tornado. Was a student at Junior HS 149 in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx and then at Norman Thomas HS in Manhattan, NY. Due to unavoidable circumstances she left before graduating, but received her GED and certification in Office Automation. As much as she was a character, she was highly intelligent. In the fifth grade, she had a college reading level. She read just about everything. Loved to write, until a disability made it difficult.
Mitz lived an interesting life near her beloved parents and siblings while in the Bronx. Married in 1984 to Jose Ramon and in 1985 fulfilled her greatest dream of being a mom when Janelle Marie was born. These two were like two peas in a pod. There, she worked a few different jobs. As a bookkeeper at a Home Health Aide agency, receptionist and dispatcher at Expert Courier Services, and even stuffing envelopes, packing and shipping at a few factories.
In 1998 she made her way to Watertown, New York to help her sister raise her two sons, Armando and Michael Lopez, whom she loved as if her own. They loved her just as much because she was a cool and fun aunt, playing video games with them and at times being a big kid when around them. She decided that she would stay and make it home. In Watertown, she was employed at Stream (later Convergys) and as a Child Care Provider up to when she became disabled.
Her favorite past times to fill the days were to spend time with her daughter watching TV shows, her favorite Jeopardy and AGT, all kinds of movies, play her computer and video games and surround herself with her loving kitties, Cholo and Pequeno. Favorite sports team was the New York Yankees. For recreation, she loved going to the casinos and did pretty well. Hobbies included baking delicious goodies and collecting FUNKO POPS. There is much that can be said, but that would take a book. Mostly, she was a character. If she teased you, she loved you! Making jokes and laughing brought her much joy. Also, if you needed help, she’d give you the blouse right off her back. Her heart was HUGE. She will be missed by many, because truly she was one of a kind.
Surviving are her husband, daughter, Janelle Marie, Watertown; mother Aida, father Manuel, both of The Bronx, NY, godson and nephew, Armando, nephew Michael Anthony and brother Victor, sisters Rosalind and Magaly. She is predeceased by brother, Manuel Antonio who passed in 1986. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The SPCA of Jefferson County, NY
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.