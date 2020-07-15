Maritza Bracero, 60, Watertown

Her favorite past times to fill the days were to spend time with her daughter watching TV shows, her favorite Jeopardy and AGT, all kinds of movies, play her computer and video games and surround herself with her loving kitties, Cholo and Pequeno. Favorite sports team was the New York Yankees. For recreation, she loved going to the casinos and did pretty well. Hobbies included baking delicious goodies and collecting FUNKO POPS. There is much that can be said, but that would take a book. Mostly, she was a character. If she teased you, she loved you! Making jokes and laughing brought her much joy. Also, if you needed help, she’d give you the blouse right off her back. Her heart was HUGE. She will be missed by many, because truly she was one of a kind.