Morning Checkup: assisted living services discount

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is offering a discount for its assisted living services.
Barb Morrow is vice president of long-term care at Samaritan. She says the $1,000 discount will be offered throughout July and August.
She said Samaritan will also waive an $800 community fee.
You can call 315-782-7033 to find out more or visit Samaritan’s website.
