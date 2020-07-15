Morning Checkup: assisted living services discount

Morning Checkup: assisted living services
July 15, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 7:57 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is offering a discount for its assisted living services.

Barb Morrow is vice president of long-term care at Samaritan. She says the $1,000 discount will be offered throughout July and August.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

She said Samaritan will also waive an $800 community fee.

You can call 315-782-7033 to find out more or visit Samaritan’s website.

