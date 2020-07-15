New COVID-19 cases: 6 in Jefferson County, 3 in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to date to 129.
One person is hospitalized. A total of 105 people have recovered from the virus.
There are 23 people in mandatory isolation, 168 in precautionary quarantine, and 110 in mandatory quarantine.
According to Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray, the county is seeing a flare-up of cases due to a gathering at Picton Island near Clayton.
Overall, the county has tested 9,111 people for the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, meaning the total number of confirmed positive cases to date is now 234.
Eight cases are active.
No hospitalizations are reported.
Officials said 222 people have been released from isolation.
Since the pandemic began, 22,129 people have been tested for the virus in the county.
