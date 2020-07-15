Schumer visits Watertown, announces ‘“COVID-4’ legislation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer stopped in Watertown Wednesday to announce a proposed "COVID-4" legislative package.
He says while local schools have state and federal guidelines to reopen safely, they do not have enough federal funds to afford them.
Schumer says this new legislation will cover costs of personal protective equipment, barriers and cleaning supplies.
The plan would provide $175 billion for K through 12 schools to help schools address learning loss and implement public health protocols.
In addition to K through 12 funding, the package also includes $132 billion for higher education to help students with expenses.
