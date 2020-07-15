Showers likely on Thursday.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -A cold front will approach the region tomorrow, increasing the risk of late day showers. Expect passing clouds tonight with lows in the upper 60′s.
Thursday will start off mainly sunny, but clouds will build in during the afternoon. The best chance of rain comes late. Highs will be in the 80′s. Showers linger overnight with lows in the upper 60′s.
Friday will feature morning showers, with some clearing later in the day. Highs will be around 80.
