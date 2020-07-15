Statewide coronavirus death toll tops 25,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of deaths in New York state due to the coronavirus topped 25,000 on Tuesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released data Wednesday morning that shows nine people died from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 25,003.
There were 831 new cases for a total of 404,006.
Of the 63,598 people tested, 1.3 percent were positive. The north country’s rate was .3 percent. The highest rate – 2.1 percent – was in the Capital Region.
Ninety-four people were admitted to hospitals. That makes 831 total hospitalizations in 31 counties.
There are 165 people in intensive care. Ninety-four of them are on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.