Sunny today, rain tomorrow

Wednesday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | July 15, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 7:12 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patchy early morning fog will burn off quickly and lead into a sunny, hot, and humid day.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

There’s a very small chance of afternoon popup showers.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain is expected Thursday afternoon and there’s a chance of thunderstorms. It could be windy with even stronger winds Thursday night.

Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

There’s a chance of rain on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

It will be 85 and sunny on Saturday.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday and partly sunny on Monday with a chance of showers each day. Both days will have highs in the upper 80s.

It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Tuesday.

