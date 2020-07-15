Sunny today, rain tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patchy early morning fog will burn off quickly and lead into a sunny, hot, and humid day.
Highs will be in the mid-80s.
There’s a very small chance of afternoon popup showers.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
Rain is expected Thursday afternoon and there’s a chance of thunderstorms. It could be windy with even stronger winds Thursday night.
Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.
There’s a chance of rain on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.
It will be 85 and sunny on Saturday.
It will be mostly sunny on Sunday and partly sunny on Monday with a chance of showers each day. Both days will have highs in the upper 80s.
It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Tuesday.
