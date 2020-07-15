Sylvia M. Denner, 70, of Ogdensburg

Wendy of Heuvelton, Michael Denner and his wife, Becky of Ogdensburg, Melissa Denner and her companion Duane; two sisters, Mrs. Newell (Judy) Bromling of Ogdensburg, NY and Mrs. John (Clair) Czajkowski of Springfield, NY; her nine grandchildren, Matt, Gregory, Quinton, Landan, Brittany, Elizabeth, David Denner, Bradley, and Sophie Gemmill; three great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by a sister, Linda Barney. Sylvia was born on March 26, 1950, in Ogdensburg, NY. the daughter of Stanley R. Boucher and Doris (Smith) Boucher LaFlair. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1968. Sylvia married Robert Denner on April 30, 1969, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with the Rev. Fr. Roland Menard and Rev. John N. Huber officiating. Sylvia was first employed by Hepburn Hospital as a nurse’s aide then went to work for Dr. Severson in his medical office. She later became a Correctional Office at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton, NY where she retired from. Sylvia enjoyed gardening, decorating cakes, and spending time with her grandchildren. Donations may be made in Sylvia’s memory to Hospice and of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.