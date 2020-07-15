Syracuse woman drowns near Hammond

HAMMOND (WWNY) - A 28 year old woman is dead from an apparent drowning in the St. Lawrence River Wednesday morning.
State police say she was canoeing in strong current with a man at the mouth of what’s known as Megan’s Bay in the town of Hammond when the boat capsized.
Police say she wasn't wearing a life jacket and didn't know how to swim. They say she was found in about 40 feet of water.
Troopers say the woman was from Syracuse and was in the north country for the summer.
Troopers say they are talking to the other person in the canoe, who was not injured.
State police responded around 8:45 a.m. and were assisted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Alexandria Bay, Hammond, and Morristown fire departments. The Lisbon Fire Department responded with boats and divers.
The woman’s name will not be released until her family is notified.
State police are continuing their investigation.
