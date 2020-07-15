Take pandemic rules seriously, officials say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After Jefferson County saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in months, Legislature chair Scott Gray has one message.
Take this seriously.
Gray says the numbers are concerning.
“We’re working,” he said. “Our public health department is going on four months now, working very hard at this. We’ve contained the numbers for a very long time and it’s saddening to see these numbers take a turn.”
Tuesday brought the highest single-day number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. While Gray says they’re still doing contact tracing, he thinks the July Fourth weekend may be to blame.
“We know that there has been activity in the waterways, massive amounts of boats tied up,” he said. “We’re not talking about fishing, we’re talking about massive amounts of people that are tethered together and partying.”
Partying is something Gray says could threaten phase four reopening -- and possibly reverse it.
“When we start heading in that trajectory that is certainly a threat to our being as we know it right now, and that is phase four,” he said. “This has the potential to start ticking off other metrics on our seven-day rolling average, so it’s going to be concerning when they start migrating into those metrics.”
When it comes down to it, Gray has one message: “You have to take it serious. When we’re telling you to wear face coverings, you have to take it serious. When we’re telling you to remain socially distant, you have to take it serious. When we’re telling you to avoid large gatherings, you have to take it serious.”
With eight new cases Tuesday, Jefferson County now has 123 total since March.
