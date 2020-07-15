10th Mountain Division celebrates 77th anniversary

AFGHANISTAN (WWNY) - In a message from overseas, Commanding General Brian Mennes is commemorating the 77th anniversary of the 10th Mountain Division’s founding.
In a video posted to his Facebook page, Mennes spoke for three minutes about his pride in the division.
He thanked his current soldiers and all those who have served in the division since its founding at Camp Hale in Colorado on this day in 1943.
"Just wanted to stay thanks and hopefully you take as much pride as I do in this great division and we look forward to another 77 years of success because of folks like you joining us to climb together. So climb to glory and to the top," he said.
Mennes also posted a picture of himself and a soldier from the 1st Brigade Combat Team cutting a birthday cake for the division in Afghanistan.
